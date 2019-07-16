Police: 2 of 10 suspects now in custody for mob shoplifting incident at North Face store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Pleasant Prairie police say two men have been taken into custody in connection with a mob shoplifting incident at the North Face store located at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. Eight other defendants are being sought.

A news release from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department says the two men in custody are Bernard Stratton, 28, and Jerrod Brim, 25. Both men are from Chicago -- and were arrested on felony warrants issued by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for Intentional Retail Theft in access of $10,000 and for being a Party to a Crime – Retail Theft in access of $10,000 as repeat offenders

The crime happened on Monday evening, July 1 -- and it was caught on camera.

Officials say ten individuals entered the North Face store and stole a large quantity of clothing items totaling more than $30,000. Nine of the ten suspects fled the store with arms filled with clothing items. All of the suspects then fled the area in three separate vehicles, police say.

Pleasant Prairie police have been working with Chicago police on this case -- and arrest warrants have been issued for six of the ten suspects. The two already in custody were among those six.

This is a developing story.