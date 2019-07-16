Recognize him? Police seek help to ID suspect who robbed Martha’s Vineyard store on Miller Park Way

WEST MILWAUKEE — Police need your help to identify a suspect they say robbed the Martha’s Vineyard store on Miller Park Way on Saturday afternoon, July 13.

Officials say the suspect, a male, Hispanic, entered the store around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and selected two cans of alcoholic beverages from the cooler and waited for other customers to leave. He then approached the county in an attempt to purchase the liquor. Officials say when the clerk opened the register to ring up the purchase, the suspect used his entire body to jump the counter, reach into the cash register, and take money.

Police say the suspect fled the store on foot to the passenger side of a waiting car in the McDonald’s parking lot just north of the strip mall. The vehicle then fled east on National Avenue.

Officials describe the suspect vehicle as a blue 2014-2016 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in this case is urged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.