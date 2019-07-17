× 3 teens from Milwaukee taken into custody following pursuit involving stolen vehicles

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Three teens from Milwaukee were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, July 17 after fleeing from police in stolen vehicles. It began around 12:30 a.m. after an alarm activation at a business north or Lomira.

Around 12:34 a.m. the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office notified the Washington County Sheriff’s Office of an alarm activation at an auto action business. A witness subsequently saw three vehicles quickly leave the scene southbound on I-41.

Washington County deputies set up on I-41 near STH 33 and located the three vehicles traveling together. Immediately upon seeing the squad car, all three vehicles accelerated rapidly in excess of 100 mph as the pursuit was initiated.

The Germantown Police Department assisted with tire deflation devices north of Holy Hill Rd.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the spikes, the lead vehicle swerved, lost control and crashed in the ditch. All occupants fled the scene on foot.

The second vehicle exited on Holy Hill Road and was later located unoccupied at a residence on Basswood Lane in Richfield.

The third vehicle attempted to exit on Holy Hill Road but crossed over Holy Hill and crashed at Thrifty Auto. All occupants of that vehicle also fled.

One female subject, who was a passenger, was taken into custody behind the business. Two additional males were also located on foot in the area and taken into custody. All three are teens from Milwaukee.

All three of the vehicles were confirmed stolen from Dodge County.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Germantown PD, State Patrol, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office for helping with this incident. Law enforcement spend several hours looking for the individuals from the other two vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office continues with the investigation. We would ask area residents, who may have information regarding the other occupants not taken into custody, to contact our agency at 262-335-4420.