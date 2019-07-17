Antonio Bratcher charged in road rage shooting of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against 39-year-old Antonio Bratcher for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris.

Bratcher faces the following criminal charges:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (five counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Flee or elude an officer

According to the criminal complaint, Harris’ mother went to pick up a friend and her child on July 13. Harris’ mother was driving a white vehicle. Her friend sat in the passenger seat and their four children in the back.

The complaint says they began to pull away from the curb near 42nd and Bonny Place, when Harris’ mother saw an SUV with pink lettering across the top of the windshield stopped behind them. Investigators say as Harris’ mother pulled away, she heard a gunshot and saw the rear window was shattered and her daughter, Brooklyn, had fallen over in the seat.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Harris suffered a gunshot wound to the head and did not survive.

Harris’ mother told investigators she continued to drive and told the other three children to “get onto the rear floorboards.” Near 42nd and Concordia, Harris’ mother spotted the black SUV again, and observed the driver point a handgun at their car and shoot twice more.

Harris’ mother was able to give police a description of the vehicle, including the distinct pink cursive lettering on the top of the windshield.

Officers located the SUV and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds in excess of 70 mph. Authorities say the fleeing SUV blew through several stop signs before crashing near 27th and Galena — near Tiefenthaler Park. The driver fled the scene. Inside the SUV, officers recovered a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a pistol magazine loaded with eight unspent. 45 cartridges, a single spent .45 caliber casing and multiple documents and pieces of mail bearing the name “Antonio Bratcher.”

Milwaukee police began searching house to house in the area of the crash, and Bratcher was found hiding under a front porch where he tried running from police again before being apprehended.

A fingerprint found on the recovered gun linked Bratcher to the shooting. The front passenger in the white vehicle was also able to identify Bratcher in a lineup.

There are multiple resources available to those working to prevent violence in the community. Those include 414LIFE, which is a violence interruption team that goes into the community. Also available, the Trauma Response Team (414-257-7621) which addresses children’s exposure to violence.