Charlotte Russe to reopen at Southridge Mall in August after company announced closures in spring

GREENDALE — Charlotte Russe will reopen at Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange in Greendale in August.

This, after the brand announced all stores could be closed in March.

Charlotte Russe will open in its previous location on the lower level, just off center court. The 7,016-square-foot Charlotte Russe at Southridge Mall will be one of 100 locations to reopen across the country — and the only store in Wisconsin.

In addition to Charlotte Russe’s reopening, two other retailers have opened at the mall: Shopbella, a women’s fashion boutique, and Seventh Sense, a retailer carrying high-quality CBD body and skin care products.

Southridge Mall General Manager Mary Mokwa provided the below statement:

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Charlotte Russe to Southridge Mall this August as an on-trend and affordable option for our shoppers. The openings of Shopbella and Seventh Sense, in addition to the upcoming openings of Charlotte Russe and T.J. Maxx, further supports our commitment to bring area shoppers an evolving mixture of services, retailers and merchandise.”