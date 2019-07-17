Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

Do you love traditional Italian specialties? If so you’re going to love Bella Gusto

Posted 10:13 am, July 17, 2019

OCONOMOWOC -- If you love traditional Italian specialties -- you're going to love Bella Gusto. Brian Kramp spent the morning in downtown Oconomowoc checking out their market and restaurant.

About Bella Gusto (website)

Grandma and Grandpa Forchione had a special gift, everything they touched became a delicacy. We add our own modern twist to their old world recipes.

We use nothing but the freshest ingredients and our home grown traditions to bring you the best Italian food we grew up with!

That’s Amore!

