‘Freshest ingredients:’ Bella Gusto specializes in imported Italian products

Posted 11:38 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, July 17, 2019

OCONOMOWOC -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Oconomowoc at Bella Gusto Italian Market & Deli. Bella Gusto specializes in imported Italian products -- including meats, pasta sauces, spices, wine and more. They also serve Italian food.

About Bella Gusto (website)

Grandma and Grandpa Forchione had a special gift, everything they touched became a delicacy. We add our own modern twist to their old world recipes.

We use nothing but the freshest ingredients and our home grown traditions to bring you the best Italian food we grew up with!

That’s Amore!

