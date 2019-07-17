Israeli paramedics host emergency terrorism response course in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of numerous international attacks on religious organizations, members of Milwaukee-area’s faith community are learning how to save lives if they ever find themselves in worst case scenarios.

The instructors were two men who worked at paramedics in Israel, and they were tasked with teaching attendees how to save lives immediately following a violent attack.

“We are guiding people through seven principles, and we believe in hands-on training,” said Raphael Herbst, senior paramedic.

Two men, who are paramedics from Israel, were invited to host a three-day seminar on saving lives immediately following a violent attack. The training wrapped up on Wednesday, July 17.

Using a mix of simulations and lectures, their students say the method is great.

“I’m a retired law enforcement guy,” said James Thomas, participant. “Anything that I can do to refresh my skill that I learned the last 25 years in law enforcement, I’m willing to take.”

Taught everything from how to treat different kids of wounds to what you do before paramedics arrive on scene.

“Things that we’ve noticed is that everybody can save lives,” said Herbst.

The students say they never want to have to put their new skill set to use.

Roughly 50 different faith-based organizations from across the Milwaukee area showed up for the event. Organizers say more than 150 people graduated from this week’s course.