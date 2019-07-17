Kenosha officials identify John Doe from 1988 homicide investigation

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, July 17 held a news conference regarding updated identification of a John Doe homicide investigation from 1988. An unidentified man has now been positively identified as Robert Lyle Schwartz, born Jan. 16, 1944.

Schwartz’s body was discovered in a shallow grave by a highway survey crew near I-94 and East Frontage Road — and the present day Highway 165. His death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

He was identified through fingerprint analysis.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department recognizes the importance of bringing resolution for the families of these cold cases, and we will not allow these cold case victims to be known as forgotten victims,” said Sheriff David Beth.

After identification was made, the medical examiner contacted relatives of Schwartz’s, who confirmed he had traveled to Chicago in the late 1980s, and they had not seen him since, nor had they reported him missing. The family suspected that Schwartz’s lifestyle had caught up to him after they lost contact with him.

Schwartz had spent time in prison in California for fraud. A relative described a scenario in which Schwartz had conned people into buying shares of silver bullion, then giving them certificates that were worthless.

“The Sheriff’s Department makes every effort to investigate all crimes, but these cold case unsolved homicides are particularly significant to the victim’s families and our department,” said Sheriff David Beth. We continue to look for new technology and techniques to resolve these cases. The Sheriff’s Department will continue to strive for the closure of the remaining cold cases.”