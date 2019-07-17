× Sheriff: 4 hurt in rollover crash involving 5 vehicles and a garage in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY — Four people were hurt after a rollover crash involving five vehicles and a garage in Manitowoc County Tuesday, July 16.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway B, south of State Highway 310 in the Township of Manitowoc.

Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed a Two Rivers man, 19, was headed southbound on County Highway B in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and while attempting a passing maneuver, he lost control. His vehicle proceeded over the concrete curbing on the west side of the roadway — and collided with a phone box.

The vehicle then continued southbound towards a driveway on County Highway B — where it collided with a parked vehicle (a Chevrolet Trailblazer) and then overturned on top of another parked vehicle (a Honda CRV).

The force of the crash caused the vehicles to also collide with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and debris damaged a third vehicle (a Ford Escape).

The Honda CRV was pushed into the overhead garage door, damaging it.

The Two Rivers man had three passengers — a 16-year-old girl from Two Rivers, and a man and woman from Milwaukee, age 19. Everyone was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said they were not wearing seat belts.