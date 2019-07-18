Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

3 historic lighthouses on the Great Lakes to be auctioned

Poe Reef lighthouse Ontonagon Breakwater lighthouse Superior Entry lighthouse credit: GovSales.gov

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Three historic Great Lakes lighthouses owned by the federal government are going on the auction block.

They include Lake Huron’s Poe Reef lighthouse. That lighthouse 6 miles east of Cheboygan, Michigan, guides ships through a hazardous channel.

The Ontonagon Breakwater lighthouse will also be auctioned. It’s the westernmost lighthouse in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, perched at the entrance of the channel leading to the Ontonagon River from Lake Superior.

The Superior Entry lighthouse is also being sold. It sits on a sandbar between Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.

The U.S. General Services Administration is offering the lighthouses through an online auction .

Their lighting mechanisms will continue aiding navigation and will remain the U.S. Coast Guard’s property.

Proceeds from public lighthouse sales help pay to preserve and maintain those that remain active.

