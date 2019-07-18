Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

Woman in critical condition after face and neck slashed in attack near DePaul University

Posted 7:46 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, July 18, 2019

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after she was found bleeding with her face and neck slashed near DePaul University.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Chicago police responded to a call of an aggravated battery in Lincoln Park. When officers arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old woman bleeding from her neck, with cuts on her face.

The woman, who is reportedly a former college student, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. She has been unable to provide information on what exactly happened.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area, including cameras on the DePaul University's School of Music building, which is directly across the street from where the attack happened.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

