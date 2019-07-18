× Crash involving multiple vehicles temporarily shut down I-41/94 at Drexel in Oak Creek

MILWAUKEE — A crash caused big delays on I-41/94 near Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek Thursday, July 18.

It happened around 10:45 a.m., and the scene was cleared by about 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said it involved multiple vehicles.

Authorities had to close all northbound lanes near Drexel Avenue at one point.

After the crash was cleared, there were some road repairs that had to be done.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.