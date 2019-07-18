× Lightning strike sparks house fire in Brookfield, no one injured

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning, July 18.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at a home on Patti Lane.

When crews arrived on scene, there was fire on the roof — with minor extension into the attic. The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire, but everyone evacuated safely, and no one was injured as a result of the fire.