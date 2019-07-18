Mykonos Family Restaurant forced to close after air conditioners stolen

MILWAUKEE — The hot temperatures have many people cranking up their air conditioning but one Milwaukee business had to close down after their units were stolen.

“It was hot, humid and I mean people sit down and sweat,” said George Dalamangas, owner of Mykonos Family Restaurant. “Yesterday it got to 96, 97 because the place is closed you know it’s like the heat comes in humid.”

The owner of Mykonos Family Restaurant says thieves broke into the back fence last week, destroyed two air conditioning units, stole the copper and left roughly $40,000 in damage.

“Those people you’re not going to find them. They’re professionals, looks like they know what they’re doing,” said Dalamangas.

Mykonos will be closed for at least 10 days, leaving several employees out of work until it’s fixed.

Across town, some people in the food business say the hotter the better.

“Grills, fryers, three different fryers going so it gets pretty hot on the truck,” said Calvin Sherrod, Denson’s Catering.

Denson’s Catering food truck workers don’t sweat it when it comes to the heat because it brings more business to their window, but conditions inside are a different story.

“If it’s like 70 out here it’s probably 100 in the truck so it’s very hot,” said Sherrod.

“It gets so hot,” said Fantasia Nickelson, preps food for Denson’s Catering.

While it might get hot, the group says they make it a priority to stay hydrated.

Meantime, Mykonos Family Restaurant hopes to open within the next two weeks and wants people in the area to be aware of the thieves ahead of Friday’s hot temperatures.