National, State DNC members in Milwaukee say Pres. Trump is not working for Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — With preparations well underway for the 2020 Democratic National Convention July 13-16, 2020, inside Milwaukee’s Clock Shadow Creamery on Thursday, July 18, members of the national and state Democratic Party told the press President Donald Trump is not working for Wisconsin.

They said President Trump broke his promises on health care.

“This president has kicked Wisconsin working families to the curb,” said Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

Perez said his party would fight for health care for all.

“If you do away with the Affordable Care Act, 2.3 million plus Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions lose their coverage,” said Perez.

On his campaign website, President Trump said he directed the United States Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in fiscal year 2017 to be used to improve access to health care services for 2.5 million people in rural communities.

Democrats argued President Trump’s plans and policies only benefit the wealthy.

“This president had two years to tackle the price of prescription drugs,” Perez said. “He did nothing. Why? Because they are captured by the industry.”

According to President Trump’s campaign, President Trump’s executive order to reform the health care system and expand choices and alternatives to Obamacare will increase competition to bring down costs for consumers.

DNC representatives planned to spend a lot of time in Wisconsin between now and election day. Analysts called Wisconsin a must-win on the road to the White House.