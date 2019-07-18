WAUKESHA -- Live concerts, great food, rides, games and of course animals -- it's where Waukesha County comes together to enjoy it all. Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing the Waukesha County Fair.

Waukesha County Fair (website)

The Waukesha County Fair is proud to be the oldest fair in the state of Wisconsin. This year, we’re celebrating our 177th Anniversary with special events and promotions throughout the 5-day Fair run.

Being the oldest Fair in the state, we love our history and roots and want to share them for all to know. The first Waukesha County Fair was held in 1842 in a poplar grove on Carroll Street in Prairieville.