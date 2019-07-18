× ‘Wheels For All:’ Lyft offers free rides to cooling centers in Milwaukee through July 21

MILWAUKEE — Lyft officials on Thursday, July 18 announced drivers would provide free rides to cooling centers through July 21.

A heat advisory was cancelled for all of southeast Wisconsin for Thursday, but it was set to take effect at 10 a.m. Friday, and remain in effect until 11 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.

Those looking to take advantage of the free rides to cooling centers should use the Lyft code: MKECOOL19. Codes are valid for two rides, up to $15 each, from July 18 until July 21 at 11:59 p.m. You’ll get a free ride to one of the following locations:

Atkinson Public Library: 1960 W Atkinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Bay View Public Library: 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Beulah Brinton Community Center: 2555 S Bay St, Milwaukee, WI

Capitol Public Library: 3969 N 74th St, Milwaukee, WI

Center Street Public Library: 2727 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Central Public Library: 814 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

East Public Library: 2320 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI

Martin Luther King Public Library: 310 W Locust St, Milwaukee, WI

McGovern Park Senior Center: 4500 W Custer Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Mill Road Public Library: 6431 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI

Tippecanoe Public Library: 3912 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Villard Avenue Public Library: 5190 N 35th St, Milwaukee, WI

Washington Park Public Library: 2121 N Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI

Wilson Park Senior Center: 2601 W. Howard Ave.

Zablocki Public Library — 3501 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Lyft is doing this in several cities impacted by the mid-July heat wave. CLICK HERE to learn more.