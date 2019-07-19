Excessive heat warning issued for most SE Wisconsin until 8 p.m. Saturday

Milwaukee woman, 27, accused of stealing from homeowner in Town of Erin

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A burglary suspect is now charged in Washington County.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Leticia Trevino of Milwaukee, went to the victim’s home in the Town of Erin early Wednesday morning, July 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Trevino asked the 65-year-old homeowner for directions. Moments later, the homeowner noticed her credit cards, car keys, and money were missing.

Police say the woman chased after Trevino and eventually there was a struggle that ended with the victim being bit.

Trevino was arrested a short time later. She’s been charged with the following:

  • Burglary of a building or dwelling
  • Possession of narcotic drugs
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor battery
  • Battery to emergency rescue worker
  • Throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker

Officials say she had fentanyl in her purse.

