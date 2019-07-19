× Milwaukee woman, 27, accused of stealing from homeowner in Town of Erin

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A burglary suspect is now charged in Washington County.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Leticia Trevino of Milwaukee, went to the victim’s home in the Town of Erin early Wednesday morning, July 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Trevino asked the 65-year-old homeowner for directions. Moments later, the homeowner noticed her credit cards, car keys, and money were missing.

Police say the woman chased after Trevino and eventually there was a struggle that ended with the victim being bit.

Trevino was arrested a short time later. She’s been charged with the following:

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor battery

Battery to emergency rescue worker

Throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker



Officials say she had fentanyl in her purse.