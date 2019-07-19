NFL players, including Melvin Gordon, host dodgeball event in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Staying inside to beat the heat, Indian Trail High School in Kenosha hosted a fun dodgeball event with a very special guest on Friday, July 19.

Former Wisconsin Badger and current Los Angeles Charger Melvin Gordon dodged around the high school gym. He tells FOX6 News it’s important to come back to his former community to teach kids skills they can use later in life.

“Sports teaches you so much. You know… so many things, especially things you’ll use after you’re done playing. Being on time, being able to work in a team format, you know things like that — and also it keeps kids out of trouble you know this age, you could be off doing who knows what. It just keeps you occupied.”

All proceeds from the dodgeball event will be donated to the Mahone Middle School Physical Education Activity Fund, as well as the Indian Trail High School track and field team.

