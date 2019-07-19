Excessive heat warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 10 a.m. Friday – 7 a.m. Saturday

Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches

Posted 12:52 pm, July 19, 2019

CHICAGO - APRIL 20: A student eats lunch at Jones College Prep High School April 20, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Public School system will introduce next fall a new vending policy restricting junk food and a new beverage contract banning carbonated drinks. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents don’t pay overdue school lunch bills.

The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents in Luzerne County’s Wyoming Valley West School District have prompted complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from local child welfare authorities.

The district says that it’s trying to collect more than $20,000, and that other methods to get parents to pay haven’t been successful.

County officials say children aren’t sent to foster care over their parents’ nonpayment of lunch bills.

In the wake of complaints, district officials say they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.

