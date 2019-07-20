× ‘I’ll blow your head off:’ Milwaukee Lyft driver in police custody after threatening passengers with gun

ELM GROVE — A 47-year-old Lyft driver from Milwaukee is in custody after threatening passengers with a gun Friday night, July 19.

According to police, two employees leaving the Silver Spur Texas Smokehouse BBQ in Elm Grove requested a Lyft driver. When the driver arrived, the two employees entered the car. During the ride, an argument ensued between the driver and passengers over a U-turn. The driver was also allegedly angry about “not needing instructions on how to drive” from the passengers.

The two subjects then exited the car, and the driver nearly hit one of the individuals with the car. The Lyft driver then brandished a black handgun while racking the slide, pointed the gun at the Lyft caller’s head and stated, “I’ll blow your head off you.” The Lyft driver then fled the area.

The driver was taken custody at the Waukesha County Jail on charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and intentionally pointing a firearm at another.

The incident remains under investigation.