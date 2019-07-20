Old Falls Village’s Civil War Encampment is a living, breathing history lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- We've all studied the Civil War in school -- but one Menomonee Falls group took a battle off the pages of books and into reality! The Old Falls Village Historical Society hosted a Civil War Encampment on Friday, July 20 for history buffs.

About Civil War Encampment (website)

Join us for the 20th Annual Civil War Encampment at Old Falls Village Historical Park in Menomonee Falls. Experience life as it was for troops and civilians during the Civil War!

See an authentic Civil War Cannons being fired during the Battle at 2:00 PM both days. Skirmishes and training events viewable throughout the weekend.

Children games area, artillery drills both days, skits, Bake Sale, Silent Auction ends Sunday at 1 PM. Enjoy cooking demonstrations, storytelling, Civil War memorabilia, food and entertainment.