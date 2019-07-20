Sheriff’s deputies spend time with community members to promote safety and fun

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee County Parks and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was out promoting safety and fun on Saturday, July 20.

“Park and Public Safety Day” was held at Kosciuszko Park near 7th and Becher Streets.

The event gave kids and adults the chance to have a little fun and learn a few things from first responders.

“Sheriff Earnell Lucas has a really big heart for the community and he wants us to be out here. And the only way that we can keep our parks safe and keep the engagement with the community positive is by doing events like this,” said Deputy Kristine Camarillo, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

On top of the free food, all sorts of stuff was given out including water filters, ID cards for kids, and there were also car seat and bike giveaways.

