39-year-old man being treated for life-threatening injuries after shooting in Racine

RACINE — A 39-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near De Koven Ave. and Mead St. in Racine early morning Sunday, July 21.

According to officials, the Racine Police Department responded to the area for a report of someone being shot around 3:06 a.m. A 39-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was transported to Acension Hospital, and then to Froedtert via Flight for Life. The injury is believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is still active, and no other information is being released at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app.