Antique Tractor and Machinery Show showcased countless vintage tractors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 100 antique tractors were on display for the 26th annual Antique Tractor and Machinery Show in Saukville on Sunday, July 21. Christina stopped by the event to learn about tractor collectors!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Machinery Show (website)

Annual Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion, featuring many vintage tractors and equipment. Threshing, sawing, plowing, corn shelling and kids pedal tractor pull both days at 12:30. Admission to the show also gives you access to over 20 restored and furnished vintage buildings in Pioneer Village. Please enable Javascript to watch this video