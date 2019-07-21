× National Weather Service confirms 9 tornadoes in less than 24 hours in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin from Friday evening, July 19 through Saturday morning, July 20.

Below is a breakdown of the timing of the storms, where they hit, and the preliminary ratings:

7/19: 7 p.m.

Tripoli/Oneida County

EF1

7/19: 7:45 p.m.

Jeffris/Lincoln County

EF1

7/19: 8:25 p.m.

Mosinee/Marathon County

7/20: 9:10 a.m.

North Bend/Trempealeau County

EF0

7/20: 9:14 a.m.

North Bend/Jackson County

EF0

7/20: 11:05 a.m.

New London/Waupaca County

EF1

7/20: 11:18 a.m.

Stephensenville/Outagamie County

EF1

7/20: 11:22 a.m.

Greenville/Outagamie County

EF0

7/20: 11:36 a.m.

Kaukauna/Outagamie County

EF0