National Weather Service confirms 9 tornadoes in less than 24 hours in Wisconsin

Fox Valley storm damage

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin from Friday evening, July 19 through Saturday morning, July 20.

Below is a breakdown of the timing of the storms, where they hit, and the preliminary ratings:

7/19: 7 p.m.
Tripoli/Oneida County
EF1

7/19: 7:45 p.m.
Jeffris/Lincoln County
EF1

7/19: 8:25 p.m.
Mosinee/Marathon County

7/20: 9:10 a.m.
North Bend/Trempealeau County
EF0

7/20: 9:14 a.m.
North Bend/Jackson County
EF0

7/20: 11:05 a.m.
New London/Waupaca County
EF1

7/20: 11:18 a.m.
Stephensenville/Outagamie County
EF1

7/20: 11:22 a.m.
Greenville/Outagamie County
EF0

7/20: 11:36 a.m.
Kaukauna/Outagamie County
EF0

