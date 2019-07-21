× National Weather Service issues high ‘Swim Risk Forecast’ for Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the National Weather Service on Sunday, July 21 urged people to stay out of Lake Michigan Sunday and Monday due to dangerous waves and currents.

The NWS issued a high Swim Risk Forecast for Monday for Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Racine counties.

Officials said we could expect life-threatening waves and currents, and advised people to stay out of the water and stay clear of the pier.

NWS officials indicated waves of 3 to 5 feet were expected along Lake Michigan.

