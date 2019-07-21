× Recognize them? Men wanted for stealing $400+ worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Sunday, July 21 released photos of two men accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty on Sunday, July 14.

Police said these men were suspected in other similar thefts at Ulta locations in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The July 14 theft happened around 11:15 a.m. at the store on Falls Parkway. The men got away with $410 worth of various men’s fragrances.

Anyone with information as to the identity/location of these men was asked to please contact police, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.