Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police seek 2 in theft of PS4 systems from Best Buy

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for help identifying and locating two people accused of stealing from Best Buy.

It happened on July 12 around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the wanted man and woman stole two Sony PlayStation 4 gaming consoles from the store on Falls Parkway.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.