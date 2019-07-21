× WE Energies: Customers urged to report power lines and poles down

MILWAUKEE — We Energies crews have restored power to more than 44,000 customers following destructive thunderstorms that moved through the Fox Valley earlier this weekend. About 56,000 customers are currently without power.

Crews are continuing to work nonstop, and are making repairs as safely and quickly as possible. WE Energies will continue to work around the clock until all customers affected by the severe storms have been restored. Over 200 employees are currently on the ground along with utility crews from neighboring states to assist us with clearing downed wires, poles and trees so we can begin restoration.

There are over 700 wires down, 50 power poles snapped and broken and over 600 trees or branches fallen into our equipment. Throughout the night, WE Energies crews have patrolled our main lines to clear these hazards and continue to do so during the daylight. WE Energies has also been responding to fire and police calls for downed lines and trees to ensure the public’s safety.

Once these hazards are clear, WE Energies will start to repair and restore customers’ power. Customers are encouraged to stay at least 25 feet from power lines that are down and anything that is touching them. WE Energies asks for your help by reporting power lines and poles that are down to 800-662-4797, wait times may be longer than normal.

WE Energies knows that being without power is frustrating, and appreciates your patience as they continue to address these issues.