2 men injured after double shooting near 35th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Two men are in the hospital following a double shooting near 35th and Juneau early Monday, July 22.

Officials say an unknown suspect shot two Milwaukee men, ages 26 and 51, following a verbal altercation outside the location. Both men sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.