Woman shot by unknown subject while battering 13-year-old girl; police seeking suspect

Posted 10:21 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, July 22, 2019

Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old woman is in custody for child abuse following a shooting near 49th and Hampton Sunday evening, July 21.

According to officials, a physical altercation occurred between two groups of people around 5:40 p.m. During the incident, a 30-year-old woman battered a 13-year-old girl. Shots were fired by an unknown individual, and the 30-year-old woman sustained a minor gunshot injury.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and subsequently arrested for child abuse.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and a suspect is being sought.

