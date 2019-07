MILWAUKEE — A vehicle crashed into a home near 60th and Villard on Monday morning, July 22.

Milwaukee police were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

A witness at the scene tells FOX6 News, the vehicle was heading southbound on 60th, when they crossed the median, hit a tree, recycling can and then the house. The witness said the driver fled the scene on foot.

