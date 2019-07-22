× Dairy Queen ‘Blizzard’ sales to benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin on July 25

MILWAUKEE — To help kids receive the best care and treatments, participating DQ® restaurants in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will celebrate Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 25.

On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and other local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®(CMN). Miracle Treat Day is a national CMN fundraiser, and all donations raised stay in the community to help local kids. More than 60 DQ restaurants in Wisconsin are participating this year.

Now in its 15th year, the annual Miracle Treat Day raises not just funds, but also awareness for the 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the United States and Canada. Last year’s Miracle Treat Day raised more than $38,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

“We look forward to Miracle Treat Day every year and are grateful to Dairy Queen for their steadfast support,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. “This fundraiser is such a fun way to support Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and the money raised has a tremendous impact on the kids and families we serve throughout the state. Without the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporate partners in the community, we wouldn’t be able to fulfill our vision of making Wisconsin kids the healthiest in the nation.”

Since 2003, the Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan DQs have raised more than $2.1 million for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin through fundraising efforts such as Miracle Treat Day, Miracle Balloon campaign, donations and other local events.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, fans are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to join them in visiting a participating DQ location on Thursday, July 25 and help kids get back to being kids. For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com. For more information about DQ, visit DairyQueen.com.