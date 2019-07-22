‘It’s too much:’ Milwaukee mother scared, shaken after bullets pierced apartments near 12th and Vine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Several apartments were shot at late Sunday night, July 21 near 12th and Vine -- panicking residents on Milwaukee's north side.

FOX6's cameras captured the side of one apartment building peppered with holes. On the other side of the wall, evidence markers revealed just how close the bullets came to those inside.

A woman, too shaken to be identified, shared with FOX6 News the fright of her three children.

"They are scared. They won't even come up the stairs to even look in this room. They are terrified," the woman said.

Shots pierced through closets, walls, and even the bathroom while they were sleeping.

"It's ridiculous," the woman said.

The home was shot up on both floors, and as it turned out, it wasn't the only home hit.

"Windows were shot out. Doors were shot. My house was the last they counted and they were at least 20, 20 shots," said the woman.

The woman said a neighbor was injured in connection to the gunfire.

"Rushed to the hospital," the woman said.

Staff from the apartment complex near 12th and Vine replaced some of the shattered glass, but the repairs didn't fix the residents' shattered sense of security.

"It's like, I want to move," the woman said. "I don't even feel safe. This is the second time this month. The first bullet came through their wall earlier this month, and now again, the second time. It's too much."

Milwaukee police were working to figure out who pulled the trigger and why.

Waico Apartments shared the following statement on the incident:

“We are actively working with law enforcement to gather information and investigate what happened at Waico Apartments. The safety of our residents has always been and will continue to be our paramount concern.”