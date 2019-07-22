Milwaukee Journal Sentinel apologizes for ‘insensitive’ quiz question about 3-year-old’s shooting death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel apologized after including a question in a weekly news quiz about the shooting death of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris.

Harris was killed after an incident of road rage that led to shots fired into her vehicle on July 13. The girl was hit and killed.

The first question on the Green Sheet news quiz in Saturday’s paper asked where Harris was when she was shot and killed in Milwaukee.

Many people were upset with the insensitivity of the question. Some calling it “unforgivable.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared an apology on Sunday, July 21.

“In Saturday morning’s printed Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a weekly news quiz included a question relating to the circumstances of the tragic death of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris. We apologize for our insensitivity, and regret that this occurred.”

Monday, July 22 the Milwaukee Black Panthers planned to protest the question.