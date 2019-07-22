× Police: Man taken into protective custody after experiencing mental health crisis in Glendale

GLENDALE — A man was taken into protective custody after police responded to the area near Estabrook Boulevard and Port Washington Road in Glendale Monday evening, July 22.

Police said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis, and he was refusing to go to a scheduled medical appointment.

According to police, he was in possession of a weapon.

He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, and he was then taken to the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex.

Police said there was no further danger to the public.