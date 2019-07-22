NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 9: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his meeting with Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, meeting at Trump Tower, January 9, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Pres. Trump to host state dinner for Australian prime minister
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 9: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his meeting with Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, meeting at Trump Tower, January 9, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting an official visit and state dinner in September for the prime minister of Australia.
It’s only the second state dinner Pres. Trump has held since he became president. The first was for France in April 2018.
The White House announced Monday that Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, have been invited to the Sept. 20 dinner.
The event is aimed at celebrating the two countries’ close friendship and shared history.