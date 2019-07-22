Skimming device found on ATM at Educators Credit Union in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A skimming device was found at the ATM in the drive-through of the Educators Credit Union on Loomis Road in Greenfield.

The bank says the device was on the ATM from the night of July 15 through July 17. They were made aware of the skimmer on Monday morning, July 22.

According to the bank, those who used the ATM during that time may have been affected.

The bank wants to make it clear there is no security breach at Educators Credit Union, and no other member information is at risk as a result of the skimming device.

Greenfield police are assisting in the investigation, and the bank will be in contact with those affected to recommend they replace their card and change their PIN.

If you believe you were impacted by the fraud, you’re asked to contact Educators Credit Union at 262-886-5900 to have your card blocked. After hours, members can call 800-682-6075 to report a lost or stolen card. A new card can be instantly issued to members at 1326 Willow Road in Mt. Pleasant. Educators members can also download the Ctrl™ app to monitor transactions and turn off and on their card in between uses. Anyone else who used the ATM with a non-Educators card during this time should contact their financial provider.

Skimming is a type of fraud that connects a physical device to an ATM. The device records card information and the card user’s PIN is recorded by a nearby camera placed by the fraudster. Both the card information and the PIN are required for this type of fraud to be successful.

A few steps to take to avoid skimming devices are:

If you think the ATM may have a skimmer, report it to the financial institution/ATM owner.

owner.