Boppy Company recalls infant head, neck supports sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon, etc.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Boppy Company is recalling infant head and neck supports sold nationwide.

According to the recall notice with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, three babies’ heads were pushed forward, chin to chest, by the product. CPSC officials said the head support area can be overstuffed, and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard. No injuries were reported.

The products were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon.com, and at other juvenile products and discount furniture stores from March through May 2019 for about $20.

The head and neck supports were sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray, with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers, and strollers.

CLICK HERE to access the recall notice.