‘I just missed him so much:’ Army specialist serves up special surprise for her boyfriend

WATERFORD — Some restaurants are known for great food, others for excellent service. But the Crossover Cantina and Eatery in Waterford raised the bar on homecomings on Tuesday, July 23 — when lunch was served with a side of surprise.

He is not into fancy food. But Chad Bublitz does enjoy good company — especially spending time with his girlfriend. U.S. Army Specialist Gabriela Sandoval deployed to Kuwait in September. Chad’s family is helping him plan for Gabriela’s homecoming. But Specialist Sandoval had planned an unexpected entrance of her own.

“I just missed him so much,” Sandoval said. “Now I get to finally see him and I’m excited.”

With the help of Chad’s mother and restaurant staff, Sandoval served this made-to-order moment with a side of happy tears.

It was a reunion ten months in the making.

“Being able to hold her again, knowing she’s home and she’s safe. Don’t have to worry about her leaving me,” Bublitz said.

There was nothing on the menu quite this sweet.

PHOTO GALLERY