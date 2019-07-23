× ‘New co-ed dance team:’ 414 Crew to debut at Milwaukee Bucks games during 2019-2020 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will debut a new co-ed dance team at Bucks games during the 2019-20 season at Fiserv Forum.

According to a news release, open to all men and women ages 18 and older (as of Sept. 1, 2019), the “414 Crew” will showcase its dancing, breaking, tricking, and tumbling talents at home games next season while serving as brand ambassadors for the team at events and community appearances.

The 414 Crew will replace the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers.

“We’re excited for our game-night entertainment to continue to evolve by broadening our reach and ensuring an inclusive environment,” said Johnny Watson, Bucks executive producer of arena & event presentation in the release. “The 414 Crew will feature a diverse group of performers with skillsets that will focus on engaging and energizing the NBA’s most passionate fan base at Bucks games and in the community.”

Auditions for the inaugural 414 Crew will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center (1201 N. Sixth Street).

Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the audition set to begin at 6 p.m. Free parking is available in the Highland Parking Structure on the corner of Highland Avenue and Sixth Street. A finalist bootcamp will then be held from Aug. 19-23.

Those auditioning should have strong performance and speaking skills, and must be willing to commit to a mandatory team practice once a week and Bucks home games, community appearances and events around the Greater Milwaukee area for one full year.

Participants should also be able to perform in front of large crowds.

