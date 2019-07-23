Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive stops in Butler Thursday, July 25

MILWAUKEE — Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the UP system in celebration of the railroad’s 150th anniversary. The Big Boy locomotive will make a stop in Butler, Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, July 25.

The Big Boy locomotive will arrive at 1 p.m. in Butler. It will depart Butler on Friday, July 26 at 8 a.m., and head to West Chicago, where it will remain until the morning of July 30.

According to Union Pacific, “the Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team.”

Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

The locomotive’s “Great Race Across the Midwest” as part of Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary began July 8, and was set to take the locomotive through Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

When “on display,” the public is invited to view the locomotive up close, and tour the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car — with souvenirs available during display hours.

Union Pacific officials offered this advice for people interested in coming out to see the locomotive:

Stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.

Railroad tracks, yards, and right-of-way are private property — please do not trespass.

Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive — always expect a train.

CLICK HERE to view the schedule.