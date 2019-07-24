Businesses evacuated near 20th and Capitol after construction crew struck gas line
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and fire officials were called out to the area near 20th and Capitol late Wednesday afternoon, July 24 for a gas leak.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. — when construction crews struck a gas line while digging underground.
Police and fire officials secured the area and evacuated some nearby businesses as a precaution.
“We have had tragedies in the past when we have had buildings explode, explosions from natural gas, so we take a very proactive approach,” officials said.
The leak was located around 5:30 p.m., and officials were working to reopen the area.
We Energies officials said crews were making repairs — and this was a service line, not a main line.
43.089532 -87.937023