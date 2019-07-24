Businesses evacuated near 20th and Capitol after construction crew struck gas line

Posted 5:46 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48PM, July 24, 2019
Gas leak near 20th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and fire officials were called out to the area near 20th and Capitol late Wednesday afternoon, July 24 for a gas leak.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. — when construction crews struck a gas line while digging underground.

Police and fire officials secured the area and evacuated some nearby businesses as a precaution.

“We have had tragedies in the past when we have had buildings explode, explosions from natural gas, so we take a very proactive approach,” officials said.

The leak was located around 5:30 p.m., and officials were working to reopen the area.

We Energies officials said crews were making repairs — and this was a service line, not a main line.

Gas leak near 20th and Capitol

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.