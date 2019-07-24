‘Creative and delicious restaurant tastings:’ 11th annual Feasting for Fido to be held July 25

MILWAUKEE -- There's a tasty way you can help the Wisconsin Humane Society. The 11th annual Feasting for Fido is Thursday, July 25. Sue Shannon from the humane society joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Feasting for Fido (website)

We are thrilled to announce the 11th annual Feasting for Fido on Thursday, July 25 at our Milwaukee Campus. This fun evening will feature creative and delicious restaurant tastings, beer and wine, a fantastic silent auction, festive music, and some of our four-legged friends as greeters! It is held right on the grounds of our WHS Milwaukee Campus!

The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to provide expert animal care and adoption services to animals in need. Last year alone, we impacted the lives of more than 40,000 animals! Help us continue our goal of saving lives by celebrating with animal lovers at this terrific event.

Please leave your own Fidos at home - this event is for humans only. No paper tickets will be mailed for those who pre-registered; you just need to check-in upon arrival at the Registration Tent.