× Packers Experience: Celebrate the return of football July 25-27

GREEN BAY — Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health, begins on Thursday, July 25, and fans are invited to join in the wide variety of activities planned to celebrate the return of football.

The Packers Experience, presented by American Family Insurance, Old El Paso, Fleet Farm and Bellin Health is a three-day, free festival for fans of all ages, from July 25-27. The event runs each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and includes various interactive football-themed stations, a 40-yard dash, a replica team locker room, “rookie camp” activities for kids, photo stations and prizes through Packers Pass.

An alumni stage in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village will feature question-and-answer sessions with several Packers alumni from 1 to 2 p.m. each day, with food and beverages available for purchase in the JTV from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To participate in games and activities at Packers Experience, visitors must sign up for Packers Pass at packers.com/pass or through the Packers app on their smartphone. Fans who don’t have a smartphone can register in person for Packers Pass at the fan kiosk in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Packers fans under 18 must have a parent/guardian register them for Packers Pass either in person or on the app.

Fans attending training camp also are reminded to prepare for the summer weather by hydrating properly and dressing for the heat. For more tips and answers to frequently asked questions about attending practice, please visit packers.com/training-camp/training-camp-faq.

Other training camp highlights include:

July 25: the Packers and American Family Insurance will open DreamDrive , inviting kids to offer their bikes to Packers players to ride to practice.

, inviting kids to offer their bikes to Packers players to ride to practice. July 26: Fans can sign up for Kwik Trip ’s sweepstakes for a chance to win a Chevrolet Silverado.

’s sweepstakes for a chance to win a Chevrolet Silverado. July 27-28: Chevrolet will be inviting fans to stop by and learn about the Chevrolet lineup to win swag and register for a chance to win a brand new Chevrolet vehicle in the Packers Fan Sweepstakes.

will be inviting fans to stop by and learn about the Chevrolet lineup to win swag and register for a chance to win a brand new Chevrolet vehicle in the Packers Fan Sweepstakes. Aug. 1: Fans can visit the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy freshly grilled Johnsonville brats. Proceeds from the brat sale will be donated to the Brown County Crime Prevention Foundation , who will be providing the volunteers to work the event.

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy freshly grilled Johnsonville brats. Proceeds from the brat sale will be donated to the , who will be providing the volunteers to work the event. Aug. 1: Bellin Health will again partner with local law enforcement to provide a Bike Rodeo for children, offering bike helmet fittings and a safety course provided by law enforcement from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Representatives from local law enforcement will guide children on the course. Kids are encouraged to bring their bicycles.

will again partner with local law enforcement to provide a for children, offering bike helmet fittings and a safety course provided by law enforcement from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Representatives from local law enforcement will guide children on the course. Kids are encouraged to bring their bicycles. Aug. 2: Tickets are still available for Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health . A family-focused event with a game-like atmosphere, ‘Family Night’ includes a full practice with use of the video boards and the spectacular Family Night Fireworks and Laser Show to conclude the night. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

. A family-focused event with a game-like atmosphere, ‘Family Night’ includes a full practice with use of the video boards and the spectacular Family Night Fireworks and Laser Show to conclude the night. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Aug. 5-6: The Packers will host the Houston Texans for joint training camp practices ahead of their preseason game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 8. Prior to each practice, kids will be encouraged to offer their bikes to Texans players to ride to practice by lining up outside the visitor’s locker room. Practice each day begins at 10:15 a.m. More information about the joint practices and bike riding will be shared as the days approach.

for joint training camp practices ahead of their preseason game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 8. Prior to each practice, kids will be encouraged to offer their bikes to Texans players to ride to practice by lining up outside the visitor’s locker room. Practice each day begins at 10:15 a.m. More information about the joint practices and bike riding will be shared as the days approach. Aug. 11: The Packers will celebrate the team’s 100th birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Join the team for free Festival Foods birthday cupcakes, as well as giveaways, prizes, samples of Coke products and public screenings of the Legacy documentary’s first episode, which chronicles the team’s first decade. The first 5,000 fans at the Atrium on Aug. 11 will receive a free, commemorative Lambeau Field seed packet to honor 100 Seasons of the Packers, with one in every 50 seed packets autographed by Packers players or personnel. For more information about the celebration or how to obtain seed packets, please visit packers.com/100seeds.

The Lambeau Field Atrium also offers plenty to do and see during training camp, including the Packers Pro Shop, the Packers Hall of Fame and Lambeau Field Stadium Tours. 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be open each day beginning at 11 a.m., and the Atrium eateries will also be open select hours. Fun-filled, historical Heritage Trail Trolley Tours are also available through the Packers Hall of Fame. Visitors also can take advantage of the Green Bay Metro’s Green and Gold bus routes, which offers free rides between Lambeau Field and downtown Green Bay every 30 minutes.