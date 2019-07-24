Police: Family Dollar assistant manager pulls handgun on customer over return, threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- An assistant manager at the Family Dollar store in Brown Deer was cited for disorderly conduct for pulling a handgun on a customer after allegedly being threatened over a return. The incident happened on Monday, July 1 -- and it was all caught on camera.

According to the Brown Deer police incident report, officers were called to the Family Dollar shortly after 6 p.m. on that Monday for a weapons complaint. When the officers arrived on the scene, they placed the assistant manager in custody.

The assistant manager told police a customer came into the store and purchased some pans. The customer's daughter then started asking how much she paid for everything -- and wanted the items returned for a refund. The daughter indicated the assistant manager "had an attitude and always does when she comes in."

The incident report says the assistant manager told the daughter "she can go up the street to get her refund from a different store if she is going to continue to be hostile." The report says the daughter was "loudly swearing at this point" and started "threatening to beat up (the assistant manager) and comes behind the counter of the register." The daughter apparently said, 'no, we gonna fight on the G, cause I'm a thug." At that point, the report says the assistant manager "drew her gun and told (the daughter) to 'get out of her face.'" After the mother and daughter left the store and called police.

Police noted in the incident report that the assistant manager has a valid Wisconsin concealed carry permit.

The assistant manager was later cited for municipal disorderly conduct. The same citation was issued to the daughter.