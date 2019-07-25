Brady Street Festival will be held Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to midnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the east side's most anticipated festivals, The Brady Street Festival, returns this Saturday. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview.

About Brady Street Festival (website)

Brady Street Festival is on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to midnight!

Brady Street will be rockin' the night and day away with 4 stages packed with live entertainment, including some of our favorite local and regional bands. Click here for an event map!

2019 SCHEDULE: East - The Casamigos Stage presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 11:30am Shred 415 East Side 1:00pm Newvices 2:30pm Ghost Mirror 4:00pm Ajani Jones 5:30pm OQ 7:00pm White Mystery 8:30pm Amanda Huff 10:00pm Klassik

