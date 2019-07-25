× East Troy police investigate burglaries, suspects got in through unlocked door or window

EAST TROY — East Troy police revealed on Thursday, July 25 that over the past couple of days, the Miramar Subdivision experienced two home burglaries.

Officials said the burglars entered the residence through either an unlocked door or unsecured first floor window — and removed money from the homes.

Police urged all residents to always lock your doors, windows, garage doors, and garage service doors to your residence when you leave your home– even if you leave for just five minutes.

If you have any information about these burglaries, you are urged to call East Troy police at 262-642-3700.